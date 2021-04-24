India Covid Update Saturday: 3,46,768 new cases; 2,624 deaths

New Delhi: India reported yet another grim milestone of highest number of daily new Covid-19 cases and deaths. A total of 3,46,786 Covid cases were recorded in the last 24 hours, and 2,624 deaths, the highest single-day deaths so far in the country, according to health ministry's reports on Saturday.
The active cases in India stood 1,89,544 on Saturday.
A total of 2,19,838 Covid infected people were recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery so far to 1,38,67,997.
India registered over 2,000 deaths for the fourth consecutive day with the highest spike in single-day deaths. On Friday, India had registered 2,263 deaths, while on Thursday 2,104 and on Wednesday 2023 deaths were reported.
A total of 1,89,544 have lost their lives due to Covid-19 in India since the beginning of the pandemic last year.
The Health Ministry said that a total of 17,53,569 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. So far, a total of 27,61,99,222 samples have been tested in the country.
According to the government data, a total of 29,01,412 people were also vaccinated in the same period, taking the total inoculation count to 13,83,79,832.
This is the third day in a row when India reported more than 3 lakh Covid cases.
Since April 15, India has been reporting over 2 lakh new Covid-19 cases on a daily basis.
The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 145.2 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 3.08 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
In its latest update on Saturday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 145,271,208 and 3,083,235, respectively.
The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 31,990,684 and 571,180, respectively, according to the CSSE.
In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 16,263,695 cases.
The other countries with more than two million confirmed coronavirus cases are Brazil (14,237,078), France (5,502,014), Russia (4,691,290), Turkey (4,550,820), the UK (4,416,588), Italy (3,935,703), Spain (3,468,617), Germany (3,263,415), Argentina (2,824,652), Poland (2,742,122), Colombia (2,740,544), Iran (2,358,809) and Mexico (2,323,430), the CSSE figures showed.
In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 386,416 fatalities.
Nations with a death toll of over 50,000 are Mexico (214,504), India (189,544), the UK (127,638), Italy (118,699), Russia (105,718), France (102,655), Germany (81,326), Spain (77,591), Colombia (70,446), Iran (68,746), Poland (64,707), Argentina (61,176), Peru (59,012) and South Africa (54,066).
