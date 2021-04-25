India’s English daily stops IPL 2021 coverage during Covid Pandemic

Mumbai: The New Indian Express, one of India’s leading English daily, has stopped the coverage of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 in solidarity with the people in India who are going through immense pain and sufferings because of the intensity of the Coronavirus pandemic.
“The rush at crematoriums is heart breaking. Most of us already have friends or relatives who have succumbed to Covid-19 or are battling for life”, the editors wrote in a note posted on Twitter.
“In such a tragic time, we find it incongruous that the festival of cricket is on in India, with layers of bio bubbles creating protection”, the note said.
“This is commercialism gone crass”, the note said.
“The problem is not with the game but its timing. Cricket too must accept that we are passing through an unprecedented crisis”, the editors added.
“In the circumstances, The Sunday Standard and The Morning Standard will suspend IPL coverage in the newspaper with immediate effect till a semblance of normalcy is restored”, the editors of the Chennai based newspaper said.
“This is a small gesture towards keeping the nation’s attention focused on life and death issues. These are times when we must stand as one nation with one resolve”, the editors of the New Indian Express, sister publication of The Indian Express, wrote in their note.
The New Indian Express’ decision to stop came after organisers said IPL will continue despite the rising cases and deaths in India due to Coronavirus Pandemic.
Talking to Reuters, an IPL governing council member said that the league has “a robust bio-bubble” and is being played without fans which made it safe to continue.
“IPL provides a much-needed distraction for all from the doom and gloom around us,” the official said, requesting anonymity.
“Yes, cases have surged in venues like Delhi, but we have two standby venues in Hyderabad and Indore and we’d use them if needed.
