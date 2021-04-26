Pryagraj doctor fails to get Oxygen at hospital he served at for 50 yrs, dies

Pryagarj: Dr Jagdish Kumar Mishra, popularly known as, JK Mishra, a veteran doctor of the city succumbed to the Coronavirus Disease (Covid-19) for not getting oxygen support at the same hospital where he served for 50 long years.
Dr JK Mishra and his wife Dr Rama both had inculcated two doses of the Covid-19 vaccines. They had taken the first dose on March 1 and the second on April 7.
Despite vaccination both were found Coronavirus positive on April 13. They were admitted to Swarup Rani Nehru (SRN) Hospital in Pryagraj three days later.
Dr JK Mishra however succumbed to the deadly disease on April 17 whereas his wife Dr Rama Mishra is struggling for life.
According to the local media reports, 80-year-old Dr JK Mishra worked at SRN Hospital for over 50 years and was the senior most doctor of the hospital.
According to his wife Dr Rama, who was also working at SRN Hospital at Children and Maternity Department, Dr JK Mishra was the first house surgeon of the hospital. Unfortunately, he succumbed to the deadly disease for want of ventilator and oxygen support.
Media reports said after Dr Mishra’s condition deteriorated, the doctors advised that he should be shifted to a ventilator facility, but no beds were available in any critical care facility in the city.
As per the emergency medical officer of the SRN hospital, Suryabhan Kushwaha, the hospital has around 100 ventilators but all were occupied by the patients admitted before Dr Mishra, India Today said in a report.
“It was not possible to remove any other patient from the ventilator to arrange one for Dr Mishra,” he said.
Uttar Pradesh is currently going through the worst phase of the Pandemic. As of today the state has reported 1.09 million positive cases and more than 11,000 deaths, as per the official data.
Independent sources say the Covid death toll in Uttar Pradesh is much higher than the government numbers.
