Amid shortage, Saudi Arabia ships 80 tons of liquid Oxygen to India

Riyadh/New Delhi: As India faces acute shortage of oxygen, Saudi Arabia rushed in for help and shipped 80 metric tons of liquid oxygen as emergency relief.
"Embassy of India is proud to partner with Adani group and M/s Linde in shipping much-needed 80MT liquid oxygen to India. Our heartfelt thanks to the Ministry of Health Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for all their help, support, and cooperation,” the Indian mission in Riyadh tweeted.
٨٠ طن متري. ليس ٨٠ مليون طن. شكرا https://t.co/LjhKPLxfeS— India in Saudi Arabia (@IndianEmbRiyadh) April 25, 2021
٨٠ طن متري. ليس ٨٠ مليون طن. شكرا https://t.co/LjhKPLxfeS
“In addition to ISO cryogenic tanks, we are also securing from Linde Saudi Arabia another 5,000 medical-grade oxygen cylinders. These too will be quickly sent to India. I am thankful to our Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Dr. Ausaf Sayeed for assisting us in this regard”, Adani said.
India is struggling with a second wave of the pandemic with more than 3,00,000 daily new coronavirus cases being reported in the past few days, and hospitals in several states are reeling under a shortage of medical oxygen and beds.
To combat the growing demand for oxygen in the country, India has reached out to various countries to procure containers and oxygen cylinders under operation 'Oxygen Maitri'.
“As India is going through a very tough time and there is an oxygen shortage, we reached out to friendly countries like Saudi Arabia to see the possibility of importing oxygen,” Sayeed told Arab News.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.