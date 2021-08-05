Abtaha Maqsood: Britain’s First Cricketer to Play in Hijab

London: 22-year-old Abtaha Maqsood has become first Hijab wearing Muslim female to play International cricket for Britain.
Abtaha Maqsood was recently in news for her style while playing in The Hundred for Birmingham Phoenix.
The Hundred is a professional franchise 100-ball cricket tournament involving eight men's and eight women's teams located in major cities across England and Wales. The tournament is run by the England and Wales Cricket Board. The sporting event took place for the first time in July and August 2021.
Abtaha Maqsood, one of Scotland's most promising spin bowlers, was born to Pakistani parents who originally hail from Lahore. Cricket has been her passion since childhood. She started training with her brother at the age of 11. She also holds Black belt in Taekwon-do.
Abtaha was just 11 when she joined local cricket club “Poloc”. At the age of 14 and 4 months, she was selected to represent Scotland’s under-17 against Ireland in a T20.
She represented Scotland’s national team 17 times in international T20 matches, claiming 23 wickets so far in her career.
A3rd-year dentistry student at Glasgow University, Abtaha is currently managing her time between studies and playing cricket.
