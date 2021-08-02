Opposition mulls ‘Parallel Session’ outside Parliament

[Opposition parties protesting against Pegasus scandal in front of Mahatma Gandhi statue outside the Parliament. (file)]
New Delhi: The opposition parties are considering to organise a “Parallel Session” outside the Indian Parliament where the monsoon session is already underway.
The option is being considered as the deadlock in parliament persists with opposition demanding discussion on key issues including Pegasus snooping scandal, farmers protest and fuel price hike among others, and Modi government not conceding to this demand.
Opposition sources said a meeting at around 09:30 am Tuesday has been called at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s residence to discuss holding what they called “Mock Parliament”.
Top leaders from the leading opposition parties are expected to attend Tuesday’s meeting, sources said.
The opposition is considering mock parliament session alleging their voice is not being heard in parliament.
Interestingly, farmers protesting against agri-laws had also called similar “Mock Parliament” at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi last Monday. Called “Kisan Sansad”, the mock session of farmers held debate on issues concerning the farmers for two days.
After two days of discussion, the KisanSansad passed several resolutions, including repeal of the controversial farm laws.
The opposition forced second adjournment on Monday in the upper house of the parliament on Pegasus controversy and farmers issue. The opposition demanded discussion on the snooping row.
Earlier in the morning when the House met after brief proceedings it was adjourned till 12 noon. When the proceedings commenced at 12 after brief Question Hour in the house, it was adjourned till 2 p.m.
The opposition on Monday gave notices of suspension in the Rajya Sabha and adjournment notice in the Lok Sabha on the Pegasus snooping controversy.
