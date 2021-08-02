Pegasus and Coalition – Cracks in JD (U)-BJP ties widen in Bihar

Patna: Differences in the BJP-JD (U) government in Bihar have only widened with the Chief Minister joining the clamour for probe into Pegasus scandal whereas a BJP minister is upset over being a junior partner in the coalition despite having more members.
Amidst the united opposition’s demands to debate and order investigation into Pegasus spyware, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar Monday said a probe into the scandal is necessary.
"Of course it should happen," Nitish said when asked if the matter should be investigated.
"There has been talk of telephone tapping for so many days... The issue is being raised in the parliament and there are news reports in the media. So definitely it should be discussed and looked into”, the Chief Minister told reporters.
“The whole thing should be made public," he added.
Hours after Nitish Kumar’s comments, Panchayati Raj Minister Samrat Chaudhary said that running a coalition government in the state is extremely tough.
"Despite having 74 seats, we have given the post of Chief Minister to a leader of a party having only 43 seats to follow the coalition pact”, Chaudhary, who belongs to the BJP, said.
"Bihar has a coalition government of four parties and each of them have different ideologies. In this case, running a government is not an easy task," he said while addressing his party members in Aurangabad district.
Noting that the BJP has governments in many states like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh etc, he said that running a government there is very easy, but execution of work in states like Bihar is extremely tough, as even officials are not listening to the ministers.
Reacting to Chaudhary's statement, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar asked him to specify who is not listening.
"If he (Chaudhary) is having any issue, why doesn't he talk to leaders of his own party," he said after his Janata Darbar on Monday.
"We have been running a coalition government for many years in Bihar and there is no such issue. The coalition is running smoothly between all alliance partners," he added.
