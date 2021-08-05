Maha TET 2021 application starts on mahatet.in; Last date Aug 25

Maharashtra TET 2021: Maharashtra Rajya Parkisha Parishad has started through the official website of Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test mahatet.in Online Registration of the candidates who wish to appear for MAHA TET 2021.
Online Registration for MAHA TET 2021 has started from Tuesday August 03, 2021. Last date of application has been fixed as August 25, 2021.
1. Click here to go to the official website: mahatet.in.
2. Click on 'Navin Nondni' (New Registration) on left sidebar of the home page.
3. Read the instructions carefully and click on the check box to proceed.
4. Carefully fill up the Registration Form and click on Submit button.
5. Complete theregistration process and pay the MAHA TET 2019 exam fee.
According to the MAHA TET 2021 notification, the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test 2021 will be held on October 10, 2021.
Maharashtra TET is held in Marathi, English and Urdu three languages since 2013. It comprises of two papers. MAHA TET 2021 Paper I is for candidates aspiring for posts of primary teachers, whereas MAHA TET 2021 Paper II is for those wanting to be secondary school teachers.
"MAHA TET 2021 Online Registration": From August 03 to 25, 2021
"MAHA TET 2021 Admit Card Download Date": September 25, 2021
MAHA TET 2021 Paper 1: October 10, 2021 from 10:30 am to 01:00 pm.
Maharashtra TET 2021 Paper 2: October 10, 2021 from 02:00 am to 04:30 pm.
As per the Right to Education Act, 2009, all states have to mandatorily conduct TET for recruitment of teachers to all types of schools. Only candidates who have qualified the TET will be eligible for teaching jobs henceforth.
Candidates wishing to appear for Maharashtra TET can visit the official website - the link of which is mentioned above, for TET syllabus, eligibility criteria, exam fees, test centres and other useful information.
