AP 10 SSC Result 2021 Live Updates: The Directorate of Government Examinations in association with Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) is set to declare online the results of AP SSC Class 10 or Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Public examination today on its official website bse.ap.gov.in.
The AP board 10th result, also known as Manabadi AP SSC Result, is scheduled to be declared today i.e. Friday August 6, 2021 at 05:00 pm on the board's official website as well as a number of other website.
1. Go to the result websites by clicking here: bse.ap.gov.in.
2. Click on the link "AP SSC Results 2021"
3. Enter your roll number and date of birth, and other details if asked.
4. Click on submit/login button
5. Take a printout and save the result for future reference
AP SSC results 2021 can also be checked using SSC Result 'SSCAPP' which can be downloaded from the board's website.
The result of the AP SSC Public exams, which was scheduled in March 2021 but was cancelled due to Covid-19, will be released by State Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh at board's office in Visakhapatnam.
Along with the board's official website, the BSEAP Class 10 results is also be available on a number of other websites including bieap.gov.in, examresults.net, goresults.net, manabadi.com, manabadi.co.in, exametc.com, educationandhra.com, to tackle the huge traffic on the result day.
AP SSC 2021 Reuslts is also be available through SMS on students' mobile phones. To check the AP SSC result via SMS Type:
APGEN1<space>Registration Number and send to to 56263. For vocational type APVOC1<space>Registartion Number and send to to 56263.
As the board exam was cancelled the board is unlikely to release toppers details and merit list. The AP board however will release district wise and school wise pass percentage, result data and alaysis report.
