KEAM 2021 Answer Key published at cee.kerala.gov.in

KEAM 2021 Answer Key: Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Government Kerala has released on its official website cee.kerala.gov.in the Answer Key of KEAM 2021 - the Entrance Examination conducted for admission in Engineering, Pharmacy and Agriculture.
KEAM 2021 Entrance Examination for Engineering and Pharamcy was held on August 05, 2021 at different centres in Kerala and in Mumbai, New Delhi and Dubai.
1. Click here to go to official website candidate portal: www.cee.kerala.in.
2. Click on "KEAM 2021 - Candidate Portal"
2. Click on Answer Key on left side bar of the home page.
3. Select Paper 1 or Paper 2 as per your choice.
4. Click on the given link to download "KEAM 2021 Answer Key in PDF".
CEE Kerala has published the answer key for both the papers held as part of the entrance exam KEAM 2021.
Along with releasing the official "KEAM 2021 Answer Key", CEE Kerala has also invited candidates to raise objections if the answer key contains mistakes or errors.
Candidates can raise objections by filing their responses against KEAM Answer Key 2021 online till 05:00 pm on August 14, 2021. In order to raise objections, candidates will have to pay Rs 100/- per question as application fee. In addition to this, candidates will have to submit proof in support of the objection with relevant supporting documents.
CEE Kerala has not confirmed the date to release the KEAM 2021 result. KEAM 2021 result however will be declared soon.
KEAM 2021 was originally scheduled on July 24. It was however postponed and rescheduled to August 5, 2021 due to clash with JEE Main.
The Commissionerate of Entrance Examinations (CEE) is conducting as many as thirteen distinct Entrance Examinations and/or Allotment Process for admission to Professional Courses every year: Kerala Engineering Agriculture Medical Degree (KEAM), Three year LLB, Five year LLB, BPharm(Lateral Entry), LLM, PG Ayurveda, PG Homoeo, PG Nursing, PG Medical, PG Dental, PG Pharmacy, PG MLT and PGDCCD. The allotments are made through a Single Window System of the Centralized Allotment Process (CAP).
