Olympics: India's last medal hopes -- Aditi, Diksha, Neeraj, Bajrang

Here's what you should be watching on TV from the early hours of Saturday, August 7

Friday August 6, 2021 11:29 PM, IANS

Tokyo Olympics Today

New Delhi: If you've been following the Olympic action, here's what you should be watching on TV from the early hours of Saturday, August 7.

Golf

4:17 a.m. Women's Individual Strokeplay, Round 4 -- Diksha Dagar

4:18 a.m. Women's Individual Strokeplay, Round 4 -- Aditi Ashok

Wrestling

3:55 p.m. Men's 65kg Freestyle Bronze Medal Match -- Bajrang Punia v TBD

Athletics

4:30 p.m. Men's Javelin Throw Final -- Neeraj Chopra


