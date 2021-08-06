Olympics: India's last medal hopes -- Aditi, Diksha, Neeraj, Bajrang

New Delhi: If you've been following the Olympic action, here's what you should be watching on TV from the early hours of Saturday, August 7.
4:17 a.m. Women's Individual Strokeplay, Round 4 -- Diksha Dagar
4:18 a.m. Women's Individual Strokeplay, Round 4 -- Aditi Ashok
3:55 p.m. Men's 65kg Freestyle Bronze Medal Match -- Bajrang Punia v TBD
4:30 p.m. Men's Javelin Throw Final -- Neeraj Chopra
