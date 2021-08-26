Afghanistan to get $1 bn transit royalty after TAPI gas pipeline

Ashgabat: Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday said implementation of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India gas pipeline (TAPI) was beneficial for the entire region, with Afghanistan alone getting $1 billion as transit fee and royalty.
Talking to the media following his meeting with Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, Foreign Minister Qureshi said the project was expected to create 2,000 new employment avenues with immense opportunities.
Qureshi mentioned that the TAPI project was discussed in detail with the Turkmen president, wherein he reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to enhancing “economic connect” through various projects including TAPI.
Qureshi expressed satisfaction that the recent views expressed by Afghanistan showed the country’s intent to favor the implementation of the TAPI project.
On Afghanistan’s evolving situation, the foreign minister said Pakistan emphasized the proposal of collective efforts of neighboring countries to find a way out to peace, adding that any instability would have a negative impact on Pakistan and other neighbors.
Qureshi said in near future, the convening of a meeting of foreign ministers from neighboring states was under consideration to discuss the Afghan situation. He affirmed that Pakistan and Turkmenistan would continue collaboration with special representatives from both sides to hold meetings on strengthening ties.
President Gurbanguly welcomed Foreign Minister Qureshi and remarked that Turkmenistan considered Pakistan an important country.
Gurbanguly reaffirmed that Turkmenistan was ready to further strengthen its ties with Pakistan in all areas of mutual interests. He also appreciated the foreign minister’s visit to the region to forge a common regional approach to the situation in Afghanistan.
Later, Foreign Minister Qureshi led delegation-level talks from Pakistan's side with Turkmenistan, focusing on bilateral relations and cooperation in energy, human resources and other areas.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.