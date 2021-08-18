Interpol asked to arrest Ashraf Ghani, now in UAE, for stealing public fund

[Ousted Afghan President Ashraf Ghani with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces in a file photo.]
Kabul/Abu Dhabi: Afghanistan ambassador in Tajikistan has requested Interpol to arrest ousted president Ashraf Ghani and his aides, who are now in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), for stealing public fund.
Ashraf Ghani had fled Afghanistan with family and close aides on Sunday soon after Taliban took over the control of Kabul.
Mohammad Zahir Aghbar, ambassador to Tajikistan said Ashraf Ghani escaped with bags full of 169 million US dollars when Kabul was falling, according to BBC.
Kabul based TOLO News citing its sources reported that the Afghan embassy in Tajikistan has asked Interpol police to detain Ashraf Ghani, former security chief Hamdallah Mohib and Fazal Mahmood Fazli on charges of stealing public wealth, so that funds could be returned to Afghanistan.
"The money that was sent to help the people of Afghanistan was taken by the fugitive leader and his criminal accomplices. It is hoped that he will be brought before the International Court of Justice", Zahir said.
According to reports, Ashraf Ghani went to Oman after Tajikistan government refused his aeroplane to land in the country.
However, UAE on Wednesday confirmed that Ashraf Ghani, his family members and aides are in Abu Dhabi. The UAE said it welcomed Ashraf Ghani on “humanitarian ground”.
"The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation can confirm that the UAE has welcomed President Ashraf Ghani and his family into the country on humanitarian grounds," it said in a brief statement released today.
Afghan ambassador in Tajikistan is not alone who accused Ashraf Ghani of stealing public money. Russian embassy in Kabul had on Monday claimed dethroned Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country with four cars and a helicopter full of cash.
At the backdrop of these reports claiming that Ashraf Ghani escaped the country with huge amount of public fund, the United States has frozen nearly $9.5 billion in assets belonging to the Afghan central bank and stopped shipments of cash to the nation as it tries to keep a Taliban-led government from accessing the money.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.