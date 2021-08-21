All Sikhs living in Afghanistan are safe: Delhi Sikh body

New Delhi: The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee has denied that Sikhs living in Afghanistan have been kidnapped by the Taliban even as the situation around Kabul airport has further deteriorated.
Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee chairman Manjinder Singh Sirsa said:
"All our families are safe inside the Gurdwara, although there was some movement yesterday. Around 300 people are absolutely safe."
"All our families are safe inside the Gurdwara, although there was some movement yesterday. Around 300 people are absolutely safe."
"Nothing happened to anyone. About 150 Sikhs are not in the Gurdwara premises. They are at different places. The people who have stayed inside and around the Gurdwara are absolutely safe. I am in constant touch with them," he said.
"Nothing happened to anyone. About 150 Sikhs are not in the Gurdwara premises. They are at different places. The people who have stayed inside and around the Gurdwara are absolutely safe. I am in constant touch with them," he said.
Thousands of people are waiting at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul to leave the country. The airport is controlled by US and other foreign forces.
The pictures coming from Kabul airport are very disturbing and have left people across the country deeply worried.
On one hand, US and other foreign forces are failing in controlling the evacuation, people are flocking to the airport despite Taliban assuring them safety and security.
Earlier there was panic all across after the reports came that about 150 Indians have been “abducted” by Taliban.
Taliban later refuted all such reports and said about 150 people, most of them Indians, were checked for documents and later provide safe passage to the airport.
The Taliban had asked people without proper document to keep away from the airport.
US president Joe Biden too has appealed Americans not to go to Kabul airport due to "security threats".
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.