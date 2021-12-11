Haryana CM withdraws permission for Friday Namaz in all open spaces

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Friday suspended Namaz on public places, including the 06 open spaces agreed upon by Hindu and Muslim groups for which the Gurugram administration had also given its nod.
In a statement issued by the CM office, Khattar said henceforth Namaz should not be allowed in open spaces. He however promised to find an “amicable” solution to provide space to Muslims where they can peacefully offer prayers.
“All previous sanctions given for public prayers stood nullified”, a statement quoting the Chief Minister said.
The state government will now work out an "amicable solution that will uphold all rights and ensure no encroachment or exploitation", the CMO said.
“Until then there would be no Namaz offering in public places”, Khattar is quoted as saying by the CM Office.
"We have no issues anybody practising religion at their religious places but use of open spaces is not acceptable," the Chief Minister said categorically.
Muslims had earlier agreed to offer Friday Namaz on 18 places that included 12 mosques and 06 open spaces. As part of the agreement signed with the Gurgaon administration, local Muslims had also agreed to pay “maintenance fees” to use 06 open spaces for Friday Namaz that last about half an hour.
Khattar however also announce the cancellation of the agreement reached between Hindu and Muslim groups in the presence of local administration.
"There should be no law and order situation or any tension about same. We got to know that there was a meeting between groups and some places were agreed upon or allocated but we, with immediate effect, withdraw all and will work out amicable solution soon," he said, while referring to a recent agreement made by the Gurugram administration.
"We will help Waqf board to get their spaces free of encroachment. Till then, people should offer prayers at their legal sites, homes etc. We won't infringe on any rights but nobody's allowed to bully," he added.
Members of right wing Hindu extremist organisations are protesting against Friday Namaz in open spaces since last more than a month now.
Muslims on the other hand said the local administration is neither allowing them additional FSI nor giving them permission to build new mosques.
“Because of lack of space existing mosques are not able to accommodate worshippers on Fridays. This forces them to use open spaces for prayers”, Haji Shehzad Khan, Chairman Muslim Ekta Manch said.
“We will not use open space for prayers if we are given additional FSI and encroachment on Waqf land is removed”, he added.
Even as Muslims are complaining about lack of space, Gurgaon administration had in 2018 sealed Sheetla Mata Colony Mosque citing a bizarre reason that it is located very close to Indian Air Force (IAF) ammunition depot.
The Gurugram administration had in 2018 designated 37 sites for Muslims to perform Friday Namaz. However, following the protest by right wing Hindu extremist groups the number of sites was brought down to 20 in November 1st week. It was later reduced to 06 and now the permission for even on these 06 grounds have also been cancelled.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.