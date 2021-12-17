MHT CET 2021 (BE, BTech) CAP Round 2 Result - Direct Link to Check

Maharashtra First Year Engineering (FE) Admission 2021: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell is set to publish today i.e. Friday December 17, 2021 on its official website fe2021.mahacet.org Provisional Allotment of CAP Round II for the candidates who registered for admission in First Year Engineering BE and BTech courses for the academic year 2021-22.
1. Click here to go to the official website: fe2021.mahacet.org.
2. Click on the link "CAP Round 2 Provisional Allotment List" in the Inmportant Links section of the Home Page.
3. Enter your Application ID which starts with EN21 and Date of Birth.
4.Click on Submit button to check your name and position.
Candidates should note the CET Cell has confirmed date of release of MHT CET 2021 Engineering CAP Round 2 result. It has not mentioned any specific time. As per previous records however, FE 2021 CAP Round 2 result 2021 will be published any time by today evening.
Candidates who are allotted seats in MHT CET First Year Engineering FE Admission CAP Round 2 should note that date of reporting to the allotted institute and confirmation of admission is December 18 to 21, 2021.
Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell had earlier asked students to fill and submit through the official website Option Form for Maharashtra First Year Engineering CAP Round 2 underway for admission in FE course for the academic year 2021-22.
Candidates should also note that Maharashtra CET Cell will publish FE 2021 CAP Round 2 Seat Allotment result on December 17, 2021 based on options and choices submitted by the candidates.
Maharashtra CET Cell had published on November 28, 2021 Final Merit List and Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I on its official website.
Display of the FE 21 Final Merit list of Maharashtra State/All India candidates and Seat Matrix on website: November 28, 2021
Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for FE21 CAP Round II : December 12, 2021
Online Submission and Confirmation of Option Form of FE 2021 CAP Round 2 through candidate’s Login by the Candidate: December 13 to 15, 2021
Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round II: December 17, 2021
Accepting to the offered seat by candidate through his/her login as per Allotment of CAP Round II: December 18 to 21, 2021.
Maharashtra CET Cell had earlier started receiving online applications for First Year Engineering Admission from November 02, 2021. The last date was initially fixed as Nov 18. It was later extended till Nov 21.
The CET Cell had asked students whose names figure in the FE 21 Merit List to fill and submit option form for FE 2021 CAP Round 1 between November 29 to December 01, 2021.
