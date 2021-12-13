MHT CET 2021 (BE, BTech) CAP Round 2 Option Form filling starts

Maharashtra First Year Engineering (FE) Admission 2021: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has asked students to fill and submit through the official website fe2021.mahacet.org Option Form for Maharashtra FE 2021 CAP Round 2 underway for admission in First Year Engineering BE and BTech courses for the academic year 2021-22 from today i.e. Monday December 13, 2021.
1. Click here to go to the official website: fe2021.mahacet.org.
2. Click on the link marked "Already Registered" on the Home Page.
3. Enter your Application ID starting with EN21 and Date of Birth.
4. Fill the option form, entering the correct choices and options of preferred colleges.
1. Click here to go to the official website: fe2021.mahacet.org.
2. Click on the link marked "Already Registered" on the Home Page.
3. Enter your Application ID starting with EN21 and Date of Birth.
4. Fill the option form, entering the correct choices and options of preferred colleges.
Candidates, who did not get admission in FE 2021 CAP Round 1 of counselling and now want to participate in further rounds, should note that the date and time for First Year Engineering (FE) CAP Round 2 Option Form submission is between December 13 to 15, 2021
Candidates should also note that Maharashtra CET Cell will publish FE 2021 CAP Round 2 Seat Allotment result on December 17, 2021 based on options and choices submitted by the candidates. The candidates should hence properly study the "Seat Matrix" and "vacant seats" for FE CAP Round 2 published on the official website before filling the option form.
Maharashtra CET Cell had published on December 03, 2021 the Allotment Result of CAP Round 1 of candidates who have registered for admission in First Year Engineering and Technology (BE and B Tech) courses.
Maharashtra CET Cell had published on November 28, 2021 Final Merit List and Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I on its official website.
Display of the FE 21 Final Merit list of Maharashtra State/All India candidates and Seat Matrix on website: November 28, 2021
Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for FE21 CAP Round II : December 12, 2021
Online Submission and Confirmation of Option Form of FE 2021 CAP Round 2 through candidate’s Login by the Candidate: December 13 to 15, 2021
Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round II: December 17, 2021
Accepting to the offered seat by candidate through his/her login as per Allotment of CAP Round I: December 18 to 21, 2021.
Display of the FE 21 Final Merit list of Maharashtra State/All India candidates and Seat Matrix on website: November 28, 2021
Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for FE21 CAP Round II : December 12, 2021
Online Submission and Confirmation of Option Form of FE 2021 CAP Round 2 through candidate’s Login by the Candidate: December 13 to 15, 2021
Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round II: December 17, 2021
Accepting to the offered seat by candidate through his/her login as per Allotment of CAP Round I: December 18 to 21, 2021.
Maharashtra CET Cell had earlier started receiving online applications for First Year Engineering Admission from November 02, 2021. The last date was initially fixed as Nov 18. It was later extended till Nov 21.
The CET Cell had asked students whose names figure in the FE 21 Merit List to fill and submit option form for FE 2021 CAP Round 1 between November 29 to December 01, 2021.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.