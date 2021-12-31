KEA UGNEET 2021: Document Verification schedule for PH candidates released

KEA UGNEET 2021: Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has released on its official website dates and schedule of medical examination and document verification of P.H. (Specially-abled and Special Category) candidates with disabilities).
According to the KEA notification, the medical check-up of Special Category and specially-abled candidates will be held on January 03 and 04, 2022 between 10:30 am to 04:30 pm.
The KEA has also published the list of 05 documents that would be verified on the specified dates. The listed documents are:
1. Admission Letter of CET 2021.
2. Application for CET 2021 with Disabled Quota written over it.
3. Identity Card.
4. Medical certificate and report issued by the competent authority.
5. ENT Candidates Audiometry and BERA Report (Latest).
“Candidates who have applied for UGCET 2021 under the Disability Quota and have undergone Medical Check-up should again undergo medical check-up for UGNEET counselling”, the KEA said.
The KEA will also examine and verify the documents of Special Category candidates including NCC, Sports, Soldiers, Former Soldiers, CRPF, SCOUTS & Guide, Anglo Indian Candidates for Medical / Dental / AYUSH 2021 on 03-01-2022 or 04-01-2022 (10.30am to 4:30 pm)
KEA started on December 14, 2021 receiving online application from the students seeking admission in MBBS, BDS, BUMS, BHMS, BAMS and other medical courses run by government aided, semi-aided and recognised colleges and institutions.
The last date of registration was initially fixed as December 17. It was however first extended till December 22, and later till December 27, 2021.
KEA conducts combined medical counselling for admission in MBBS, BDS, BUMS, BHMS, BAMS and other medical courses after NEET result is announced and NEET rank, merit list and score are published.
