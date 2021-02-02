CBSE 10th Date Sheet 2021 - Direct Link

CBSE Class 10th Date Sheet 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will publish today i.e. Tuesday February 02, the Date Sheet and detailed Time Table of Class 10th (Secondary or Class Xth) board exam 2021 on its official website cbse.nic.in.
Candidates should note that the Class X date sheet and time table will be released in PDF form and could be downloaded from the official website directly. You do not need to log-in to download CBSE Board Exam date sheet.
Candidates should note Education Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal will release the 10th date sheet today. The CBSE however has not confirmed any specific time of the release. CBSE sources have however said the minister will release it anytime by today evening.
Candidates can save or take the printout of the 10th time table. However, since we are moving towards paperless era, hence it is advisable to keep the datesheet saved in the laprop, mobile, tablet or your computer instead of taking a printout.
The CBSE will also announce today the datesheet of 12th board exam.
Students should note that the dates of the CBSE Board examinations for Class X and XII to be held in 2021 have already been announced. But, the detailed time table will be published today.
According to the 2021 exam date released by the CBSE, the 10th and 12th examinations will commence from May 4 and end on June 10.
"The results of the class 10 and 12 Board examinations will be announced by July 15", the CBSE had earlier announced.
