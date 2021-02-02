UGC NET Dec 2020 in May 2021, Registration starts today

UGC NET December 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday announced the new date and schedule of the UGC NET December 2020 which could not be held because of the Coronavirus Pandemic.
UGC NET December 2020 Cycle will be held between May 2 to 17, 2021, the National Testing Agency (NTA) said in a notification dated February 02.
UGC NET is the eligibility exam for Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor. The test will be conducted in Online Computer based mode.
"The test will consist of two papers. Both the papers will be conducted in a single three hour duration and in Compur based mode", the UGC NET May 2021 Notification said.
The National testing Agency (NTA) further said online registration for NTA UGC NET 2021 will start on February 02. Last date to apply is fixed as March 02, 2021.
"Fees can be paid upto March 03, 2021", the NTA said.
UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) is conducted twice a year to determine the eligibility of candidates for the posts of Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF). Candidates who qualify for the JRF are eligible to pursue research in the subject of their post-graduation or in a related subject and are also eligible to apply for the post of an assistant professor in Indian universities and colleges.
The award of JRF and eligibility for assistant professor’s post depends on the performance of the candidate in all the three papers of NET. However, candidates qualifying exclusively for an assistant professor are not considered for JRF.
More details can be found on official website: ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
