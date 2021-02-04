WBJEE 2021 will be held on July 11

Kolkata: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) will be held on July 11 this year.
The announcement was made by the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board in a statement on Thursday.
WBJEE 2021 date is also annouced on the board's official website. But, it said the date announced is "tentative".
"WBJEE - 2021 will be held on 11th July 2021, Sunday (tentative)", a single line message posted on the WBJEE website said.
The registration for the exam will start soon.
The exam board will conduct the common entrance examination for the Engineering and Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture courses.
Last year, the WBJEE was held on February 2 and the results were declared in August. This year however the exam is delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Students planning to appear for WBJEE can visit the website wbjeeb.nic.in for the Old Question Papers.
