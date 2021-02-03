Imam Bukhari Sci Research Center, ICESCO join hands to promote cultural cooperation

[Imam Bukhari International Scientific Research Center (IBISRC) in Uzbekistan.]
Rabat: The Islamic World Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Uzbekistan-based Imam Bukhari International Scientific Research Center (IBISRC), to promote cooperation in the field of culture.
The measure is part of the celebration program of Bukhara as the Asian Region’s Capital of Islamic Culture for 2020.
ICESCO Director-General Dr. Salim Mohammed Al Malik and IBISRC Director Dr. Shovosil Ziyodov signed the MoU on Monday in a virtual signing ceremony.
The MoU provides for cooperation between the two parties in the fields of digital heritage and publishing, restoring and publicizing manuscripts, as well as co-holding international symposia on Islamic thought, philosophy, and heritage.
The memorandum is the result of the video conference of Dr. Al Malik with Dr. Furkat Sidikov, Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister of Uzbekistan, last August.
The meeting explored the cooperation prospects in safeguarding, restoring, studying manuscripts, and training several specialists in the field in the Asian region.
IBISRC in Samarkand will host the programs and activities.
Imam Bukhari International Scientific-Research Center (IBISRC) was established in Uzbekistan with the aim of scientific study of the rich heritage of the founder of the Science of Hadith Imam Bukhari.
