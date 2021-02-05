Finally, Centre agrees for extra attempt to Civil Services aspirants

New Delhi: The Narendra Modi government Friday informed the Supreme Court that it will give extra attempt to the civil aspirants who missed the UPSC CSE 2020 because of Covid-19.
In at least two affidavits filed earlier, the Centre contended that giving extrat chance to civil services aspirants was not possible because it will set a wrong precedent.
On the other hand, the Supreme Court during the last hearing on January 29 said extra attempts was given by the UPSC in the past and wanted to know from the Modi government why it could not be given now.
"It is just a one-time relaxation. If it is done before, why not this time", the Supreme Court had said on January 29.
The top court stressed that it was not asking the Centre to increase the age-limit for the civil services exam, instead exploring the possibility of one-time relaxation, for those candidates who have exhausted all attempts to take the exam.
The top court expressed its dissatisfaction at the affidavit not having any information at which this decision has been taken by the government.
Following this the Centre on Friday informed the SC that it was ready to give one more chance to the candidates who missed the Civil Services exam in 2020 because of Covid-19.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.