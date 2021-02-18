GATE 2021 Response Sheet - Direct Link to Download

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2021): Indian Instititue of Technology (IIT) Bombay, the organizing institute to conduct Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering this year, has released on the GATE 2021 official website, gate.iitd.ac.in, Response Sheet of the candidates who had appeared for the annual exam.
IIT Bombay had conducted GATE 2021 between Februray 06 to February 14, 2021.
Candidates should download the GATE Response Sheet and check their responses.
The GATE 2021 examination had a total of 27 papers, including two newly-introduced papers, Environmental Science and Engineering (ES) and Humanities and Social Sciences (XH).
The overall attendance of all the GATE 2021 papers stood at 78 per cent which was similar to GATE 2020.
GATE 2021 result will be declared on March 22.
Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is basically an examination on the comprehensive understanding of the candidates in various undergraduate subjects in Engineering/Technology/ Architecture and post-graduate level subjects in Science.
GATE 2020 was conducted for 27 subjects (also referred to as “papers”). The GATE examination centres are spread in different cities across India, as well as, in six cities outside India. The examination was purely a Computer Based Test (CBT).
