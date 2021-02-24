ICSE, ISC Time Table 2021 to be out in March first week

ICSE, ISC 2021 Date Sheet: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will release the time table, also called as datesheet, of Class 10 ICSE and Class 12 ISC exams 2021 after the state election schedule is announced.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and a number of state boards have already published the 12th and 10th 2021 exam date sheet. It was expected that the CISCE will also release the time table soon.
Sources at the CISCE however said that the council is waiting for the Election Commission of India to announce the election schedule for Assam and West Bengal before relasing 2021 board exam date sheet.
Sources said the Council has put on hold the release of 10th and 12th time table to avoid any overlap and clash of papers with polling in Assam and West Bengal.
If Prime Minister Modi is to be believed, the Election Commission of India will announce the election schedule in the first week of March. Modi said this two days ago while addressing an election rally in the poll bound states.
It is hence expected that the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will publish the date sheet and time table of Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class 10 and that of Indian School Certificate (ISC) Class 12 exams in the first week of March.
Earlier, parents of the students appearing for the 2021 board exam had appealed to the CISCE to hold the exam in May. The appeal was made in the wake of Coronavirus Pandemic which has disturbed the academic calendar across the board.
ICSE Class 10th and ISC Class 12th exams in 2020 were held in the months of February and March. The results of both the classes were declared on July 10, 2020.
A total of 2,06,525 students had passed the ICSE 10th exam held in 2020 whereas 85,611 students were declared passed in ISC Class 12th 2020 board exams.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.