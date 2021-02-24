NEET PG 2021 Registration starts - Key points

NEET PG 2021 Application: National Board of Education (NBE) has started through its official website nbe.edu.in Online Application and Registration process for NEET PG 2021.
National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test - Post Graduate (NEET - PG) will be conducted for Admission to MD, MS, PG Diploma Courses - 2021 session as well as for admission to Post MBBS DNB and NBE Diploma Courses - 2021 session.
Online registration started on February 23 and will continue till March 15, 2021, according to NEET PG 2021 schedule.
"All candidates desirous of applying for NEET PG 2021 shall be required to fill the Registration Form for Obtaining Application ID (User/Login ID) and Password from 23rd February 2021 to 15th March 2021", the NBE said.
"User ID and Password will be sent through SMS and Email", it added.
Online Registration: February 23 to March 15, 2021 till 11:55 pm.
Edit Window (Correction Window): March 19 to 21, 2021.
Final Edit Window to rectify deficient and incorrect images (Photograph, Signature and Thumb Impression): April 2 to 4, 2021.
Issue of Admit Card: April 12, 2021.
Examination Date: April 18, 2021.
Declaration of Result: By May 31st.
For further information including syllabus, eligibility, age limit, fee structure, exam pattern, exam centres, rank, score and other related details candidates can download Information Bulletin available on the website.
