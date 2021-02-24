RRB NTPC 5th Phase Admit Card download from Feb 28

RRB NTPC 5th Phase: Candidates who have registered for the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) 5th Phase exam will be able to download their Admit Card, also called as E Call Letter, from February 28, 2021.
RRB NTPC 5th Phase exam will be held from March 4 to 27, 2021. The exam will be online and computer based test (CBT).
The admit card and e-call letter of the candidates appearing for CEN 01/2019 NTPC 5th phase 1st stage CBT will be available on all RRB regional websites.
Candidates should log-in to their account before downloading their call letter.
"The 5th phase of 1st Stage Computer Based Test (CBT-1) will be held on March 4, 5, 7, 8, 9, 11, 12, 13, 14, 21, and 27th for approx. 19 lakh candidates", the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) said.
"For the candidates who are scheduled in the above dates, the link to view their Exam City and Date, and downloading of Free Travelling Authority for SC/ST candidates has been made available on all RRB websites on February 23 at 05.00 p.m.", the board said.
"Downloading of E-Call letters will start 4 days prior to the exam date mentioned in Exam City and date intimation link", it added.
Necessary intimation is also being sent to all those candidates scheduled in the above dates to their E-mail and Mobile numbers given in their online Application.
In addition to the above dates, exams are also being scheduled on March 15, 19, and 20th. For the candidates who will be scheduled on these three dates, necessary intimation will be sent to their E-mail and Mobile numbers given in their online Application. Hence candidates are advised to visit official websites of RRBs also for regular updates.
All other remaining candidates will be scheduled in subsequent phase/s.
A Help Desk has already been provided on all RRB official websites. Candidates are advised to use this Help Desk for seeking clarifications.
The list of RRB regional websites for downloading admit card are:
RRB Mumbai (rrbmumbai.gov.in), RRB Allahabad (rrbald.gov.in), RRB Ajmer (rrbajmer.gov.in), RRB Secunderabad (rrbsecunderabad.nic.in), RRB Kolkata (rrbkolkata.gov.in), RRB Ahmedabad (rrbahmedabad.gov.in), RRB Bhopal (rrbbpl.nic.in), RRB Chennai (rrbchennai.gov.in), RRB Bhubaneswar (rrbbbs.gov.in), RRB Patna (rrbpatna.gov.in), RRB Bangalore (rrbbnc.gov.in), RRB Ranchi (rrbranchi.gov.in), RRB Thiruananthapuram (rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in), RRB Muzaffarpur (rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in), RRB Guwahati (rrbguwahati.gov.in), RRB Chandigarh (rrbcdg.gov.in), RRB Bilaspur (rrbbilaspur.gov.in), RRB Gorakhpur (rrbguwahati.gov.in), RRB Siliguri (rrbsiliguri.org), RRB Jammu & Srinagar (rrbjammu.nic.in), RRB Malda (rrbmalda.gov.in).
The Railways' mega recruitment drive started from December 15 is organised in three phases to fill over 1.4 lakh vacancies.
The first phase of the exams were held from December 15 to 18 for isolated and ministerial categories, followed by RRB NTPC categories from December 28 till March 2021, and lastly for Level-1 one tentatively from April 2020 till June 2021.
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) had earlier activated on its official website the link for NTPC Mock Test for the candidates who have registered for this exam.
