MAH MBBS, BDS Mop-up 2nd Round 2020 Selection List - Direct Link

Maharashtra NEET UG 2020 Mop up Round 2 Selection List: Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell (CET Cell) is set to publish on its official website mahacet.org today i.e. Friday January 01 UG NEET MBBS, BDS Mop-up Round 2 Selection List of the students seeking admission in First Year Medical Courses.
Along with 2nd Selection List, the Maharashtra CET Cell will also release today vacancies for MBBS BDS Mop-up Round II on its official website.
1. Click here to go to the official website: mahacet.org.
2. Click on the link "NEET UG -2020 : Selection List of MOP-UP II Round for MBBS/BDS courses dated 01/01/2021".
3. Mop-up II Round List containing the names of selected students should open in PDF.
Candidates should note that as per Mop-up Round 2 schedule published by the Maharashtra CET Celle 2nd selection list will be released after 08:00 pm today. The vacancies for Mop-up Round 2 will be published on the website by 12:00 noon today, candidates should note.
Candidates allotted seats in Mop-up Round 2 should note that joining period is January 02 to 07, 2021. Last date for filling Status Retention form is January 02, 2021.
"All the candidates who have joined MBBS course, admitted by State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra State, Mumbai and persuing the course should note that if he/she wishes to resign the course/cancel the admission, can resign/cancel on or before 07/01/2022.
"Doing so after January 07 will lead to a penalty of Rs. 10 lakh", Maha CET Cell said.
Maharashtra CET Cell had published MBBS / BDS CAP Round 2 Selection List on December 13, 2020. The 1st Selection List was published on November 15. Mop-up Round 1 result was declared on December 21.
Mop-up rounds are conducted after regular round of medical and dental admission process is over.
Selection list for BAMS, BUMS, BHMS and other AYUSH courses is released separately.
