As students wait for NEET 2021 date, speculations on mode, number

New Delhi: With the dates of various entrance exams already announced, students are now anxiously waiting for the National Testing Agency (NTA) to release the date and schedule of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET 2021), and the wait has become just longer.
Amid this wait, speculations are also rife about the mode of NEET 2021 and also about how many times the important test will be actually conducted.
A number of reports citing unnamed sources are claiming that the examination authorities are seriously contemplating to hold NEET at least two times, instead of just once, in year.
There are also reports that it is being discussed to hold NEET in Online Computer Mode, and not in pen and paper offline mode.
This is not the first time when the possibility of holding NEET twice a year and in online mode is being contemplated.
Back in 2019, there was a huge demand and pressure on the NTA to conduct NEET twice a year like JEE Main, according to NTA Chief Vineet Joshi.
There was also similar demand to conduct the exam in Online Mode. However, this was vehemently opposed by some states, especially those in Southern India.
The demand to hold NEET in Online Mode gained further ground last year when the exam was planned during the pandemic. Some parents residing abroad had in fact filed petitions in courts with this demand. All such efforts have not been able to gain success so far.
But, as NTA prepares for the NEET 2021, the two demands are again being raised from various circles.
Interestingly, the demand to conduct NEET twice a year is being raised at a time when the NTA has decided to conduct JEE Main 2021 in 04 sessions. The decision has been taken to help students appear for the exams as the Covid-19 has delayed all board exams, and the NTA want to accommodate students from across India and abroad to appear for JEE Main without disturbing their board.
“A student may not be able to appear due to various reasons or may have a bad day. Therefore, like engineering entrance, NEET too can be conducted multiple times,” Dr. Rakesh Yadav, President, Faculty Association of AIIMS told TOI.
Highly placed sources said that officials from the Ministry of Health and NTA will be meeting on Monday January 25, 2021 to take a final call on these demands.
If the sources are to be believed, by late in the evening Monday or by early morning on Wednesday a decision on NEET 2021 schedule, mode and number could definitely be taken.
So, students wait for just two more days, and relax. And, keep reading ummid.com for the latest update on NEET and other entrance exams.
