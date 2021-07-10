Eid al Adha Moon 2021 India, Pakistan and Bangladesh Live Update: Markazi Ruyat-e-Hilal Committee in Karachi and its regional committees in various provinces in Pakistan, and Religious Affairs Ministry in Bangladesh will meet today i.e. Saturday July 10, 2021 after Maghreb Salah to analyse and confirm Eid al Adha moon reports.
A decision in this regard is expected soon after Maghreb prayer today.
Position in India will also clear after Maghrib prayers today as the country holds sighting of moon till tomorrow as today mark 28th of Dhul Qadah in the country.
Eid al Adha moon confirmation today is also important as many Muslims fast for the first 9 days of the month of Dhul Hijjah.
Fasting from 1st to 9th of Dhul Hijjah is not mandatory, like fasting in the month of Ramadan. However, the first ten days of Dhul Hijjah are considered holy and auspicious. Many Muslims therefore observe fast during these days that also include the fasting on Youm e Arafa, the day of Arafat, also called as Hajj Day.
10:00 am (IST): Muslims in India, Pakistan and Bangladesh have been asked to sight and witness the Crescent - the new moon of the Holy month of Dhul Hijjah 1442 AH (also pronounced Zul Hijja), to decide when Eid al Adha will be celebrated in 2021.
Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committees or Moon Sighting Committee, and Religious Affairs Ministry in Pakistan and Bangladesh have appealed Muslims in Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Dhaka and other parts to sight the new moon today i.e. Saturday July 10, 2021 corresponding to 29th of Dhulka'edah 1442 AH in the two countries to decide when Eid al Adha will be celebrated this year.
Eid al Adha (also known as Bakra Eid, Eid uz Zuha in India, Pakistan and Bangladesh and around), is celebrated all across the world on 10th of Dhul Hijjah - the month revered as one of the holiest months is the Islamic calendar.
If the new moon (chand) is sighted today i.e. Saturday July 10, 2021, then Muslims in Pakistan and Bangladesh will celebrate Eid al Adha (also called as Eid ul Azha or Bakra Eid) on Tuesday July 20, 2021. This if happens will be along with Muslims in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Turkey and other Gulf states.
If the new moon is not sighted today, then Eid al Adha in Pakistan, Bangladesh and other South Asian countries will be celebrated on Wednesday July 21, 2021.
The case in India this year is a bit typical as compared to Pakistan and Bangladesh, today Saturday July 10, 2021 in India is 28th of Dhulka'edah 1442 AH as per the Hijri and Islamic Calendar.
Hence Muslims in India will not witness the new moon today. As per the tradition of the Prophet, new moon is seen on 29th of the on-going month. Hence, Muslims in India will try to witness the Dhul Hijjah moon on Sunday July 11, 2021 corresponding to 29th of Dhulka'edah 1442 AH in India.
Nonetheless Hilal Committees and Ruet-e-Hilal Committees in New Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai and other parts of India have in separate statements called upon the Muslims to witness Crescent - the new moon of the Holy month of Dhul Hijjah (also pronounced Zul Hijja), to decide when Eid al Adha will be celebrated this year.
Eid al Adha - the second holiest festival of Muslims around the world also coincides with annual Hajj ritual i.e. pilgrimage to Makkah.
Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar and other Arab states have already declared that Eid al Adha will be celebrated in these countries on Tuesday July 20, 2021.
Saudi Arabia has also confirmed that Youme Arfa, Youm ul Hajj, Hajj 2021 will be on July 19, 2021. The announcement was made yesterday after these countries did not get any confirmed report of moon sighting Friday.
Muslims in Palestine, Turkey, Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, Iraq, Yemen, Syria, Indonesia, Malaysia, Russia, and other countries will mostly celebrate Eid al Adha 2021 on July 20, 2021.
Central Hilal Committee of North America in the United States, Wifaqul Ulama Uk (Britain), Majlis Ugama Islam Singapore, and religious authorities in Oman and Morocco will decide and confirm today when Eid al Adha in these countries will be celebrated
Religious authorities in Australia, USA, Germany, Canada, Federation of Islamic Associations of New Zealand (FIANZ) and other parts of the world will also take a final call on Eid al Adha celebration after reports of Eid moon sighting.
Haj and Eid al Adha ( also known as Bakra Eid, Eid ul Azha and Eid uz Zuha in the Indian subcontinent) are celebrated to commemorate the sacrifices made by Prophet Ibrahim, his noble wife Hager and their son Prophet Ismael (peace be upon all of them).
Decision on Muslim festivals Eid al Fitr and Eid al Adha is based on lunar system. As per this system, the first day of a new month is decided if moon is sighted on 29th day of the preceding month. In case the moon is not sighted, the month is counted for whole of 30 days.
