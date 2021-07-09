Eid al Adha 2021 Moon Announcement Live Update: Eid al-Adha will be celebrated in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday July 20, 2021 as the crescent of Dhu Al-Hijjah was not sighted on Friday evening, Saudi Supreme Court said.
"The sighting of the Crescent Moon of the month of Dhul Hijjah has not been confirmed Friday evening. Hence tomorrow, Saturday, is the 30th day of the month of Dhul-Qi’dah, and the day after tomorrow, Sunday, is the first of the month of Dhul-Hijjah", the Saudi Royal Court said.
Accordingly, the first day of Eid Al Adha will be on Tuesday July 20, 2021. And, Hajj will start on Dhu Al-Hijjah 8 (July 18) when pilgrims head to Mina and end on Dhu Al-Hijjah 12 (July 22). Youme Arfa, the standing on Plains of Mount Arafat, will be on July 19, 2021.
07:15 pm (Makkah Time): Saudi Royal Court has started a meeting to ascertain and confirm the reports of moon if any.
The Saudi Supreme Court began its meeting after Maghrib prayers which ended a little while ago. An announcement regarding Dhul Hijjah moon, and the Eid al Fitr and Hajj date and schedule is expected any moment.
Meanwhile, moon sighting committees in UAE, Qatar and other Arab states are also meeting in their respective capitals to confirm the Dhul Hijjah moon.
04:00 pm (Makkah Time): Saudi Royal Court will meet after Maghrib Salah today i.e. Friday July 9, 2021 to confirm the first day of Eid al Adha along with Hajj 2021 date and schedule.
Eid al Adha moon confirmation today is also importanl as many Muslims fast for the first 9 days of the month of Dhul Hijjah.
Fasting from 1st to 9th of Dhul Hijjah is not mandatory like fasting in the month of Ramadan. However, the first ten days of Dhul Hijjah are considered holy and auspicious. Many Muslims therefore observe fast during these days that also include the fasting on Youm e Arafa, the day of Arafat, also called as Hajj Day.
06:00 am (Makkah Time): The Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia and the Moon Sighting Committees in United Arab Emirate (UAE), Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Jordan and other Arab states have asked the Muslims to witness the new moon of the Holy month of Dhul Hijjah (also pronounced as Zul Hijjah), today on Friday July 09, 2021 corresponding to 29th of Dhul Qadah 1442 AH to decide when Eid al Adha will be celebrated this year.
"The Supreme Court hopes anyone seeing the moon by the naked eye or the telescope to notify the nearest court and register a testimony or contact the nearest center to help him reach the nearest court," Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported citing the "Eid al Adha moon sighting" appeal issued by the Saudi Royal Court.
The Saudi Royal Court says whoever has the sighting ability should take interest in the matter and join the committees formed for this purpose in different regions.
Eid al Adha (also known as Bakra Eid, Eid uz Zuha in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and around), is celebrated all across the world on 10th of Dhul Hijjah - the month revered as one of the holiest months is Islamic calendar.
1. If the new moon is sighted today i.e. Friday July 09, 2021 corresponding to 29th of Dhulka'edah 1442 AH, then it will mean the Islamic month of Dhul Hijjah has begun from Saturday July 10, and the first day of Eid al Adha will be celebrated on July 19, 2021.
2. If there is no moon sighting today, Eid al Adha festivities will begin on July 20, 2021, as the holiday is always celebrated on the 10th day of that Islamic month of Dhul Hijjah as per the tradition of Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon Him)", a statement issued by the moon sighting authorities said.
Accordingly, Youm e Arafat 2021 (Youme Arafah), which falls on 9th of Dhul Hijjah, will be either on July 18 or 19, 2021.
Accordingly, Youm e Arafat 2021 (Youme Arafah), which falls on 9th of Dhul Hijjah, will be either on July 18 or 19, 2021.
Traditionally, the Eid al Adha festival lasts for four days but public holidays vary from country to country.
Muslims in Palestine, Turkey, Egypt, Jordan, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, Yemen, Syria, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, Russia, United States, Britain and other countries will also decide in next two days when Eid al Adha 2021 will be celebrated in these countries.
UK Fatwa Council, Ulama Council in Singapore and religious authorities in Australia, USA, Germany, Canada, New Zealand and other parts of the world will also take a final call on Eid al Adha celebration after reports of Eid moon sighting.
Eid al Adha is the second holiest festival of Muslims around the world after Eid al Fitr. It also coincides with the annual Hajj ritual i.e. pilgrimage to Makkah.
The Dhul Hijjah moon if sighted today will also decide when Hajj 2021 i.e. Youm e Arafat 2021 (Youme Arafah) will be observed.
Youm e Arafat 2021 (Youme Arafah) is 9th day of Dhul Hijjah when millions of Muslims from across the world gather on the plains of Mount Arafat to perform Hajj. But, this is consecutively for second year the Saudi government has restricted the number of pilgrims due to Coronavirus pandemic.
As per the decision taken by the Saudi government, only 60,000 selected pilgrims who are residents of the Kingdom will perform Hajj this year.
Haj and Eid al Adha ( also known as Bakra Eid, Eid ul Azha and Eid uz Zuha in the Indian subcontinent) are celebrated to commemorate the sacrifices made by Prophet Ibrahim, his noble wife Hager and their son Prophet Ismael (peace be upon all of them).
In India, Pakistan, Bangaldesh, Sri Lanka and other South Asian countries the Moon Sighting Committees, Hilal Committees and Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet Saturday or Sunday as per the date of Islamic Calendar in these countries to decide on the sighting of the Dhul Hajjah moon.
Decision on Muslim festivals Eid al Fitr and Eid al Adha is based on lunar system. As per this system, the first day of a new month is decided if moon is sighted on 29th day of the preceding month. In case the moon is not sighted, the month is counted for whole of 30 days.
