Muslim panel mourns Dilip Kumar's demise

Lucknow: In a rare instance of mourning death of a film personality, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has condoled the demise of actor Dilip Kumar.
AIMPLB secretary and spokesperson, Maulana Sajjad Nomani, said he had sought 'forgiveness' for the soul of the popular actor.
In a voice message, the senior cleric said he had been asked to be part of the last rites and Namaz-e-Janaza (last prayer before burial) of the thespian in Mumbai, but could not do so because of health issues and prior engagements.
Nomani said that he extends his tribute and condolences to Kumar's family, friends and fans who are in mourning.
"I had the opportunity to meet him once. May Allah bless his soul," he said.
It is a rare instance where the AIMPLB has officially condoled the demise of an actor.
Besides his immense contribution to Indian Cinema, Dilip Kumar, who was born as Yusuf Khan, is also praised for his charity and relief works.
Earlier, Asaduddin Owaisi, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chief, Hyderabad MP and a member of All India Muslim Personal Law Board, has also mourned the demise of the thespian.
Owaisi is a known critic of film stars. He however not only mourned Dilip Kumar's death but also shared file photos of the actor sitting with his father
Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi.
Highlighting the humanitarian side of Dilip Kumar, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan while condoling the death of the legend recalled how the actor had helped in the fund raising campaign – first in Pakistan and later in London, for Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre - the hospital he built in his mother’s name.
Dilip Kumar is also known for his efforts to bridge the gap between Hindus and Muslims.
