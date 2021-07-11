Wimbledon 2021: Samir Banerjee wins boys' singles title

London: Samir Banerjee became the first India-American player to win a Grand Slam boys' singles title, beating compatriot Viktor Lilov 7-5, 6-3 in one hour and 21 minutes in the final at the Wimbledon championships on Sunday.
Samir, 17, suffered a wobble while serving for the opening set at 5-3 and lost his serve, allowing Viktor to level scores at 5-5.
However, he regrouped himself and won the next two games to pocket the first set. He again raced through the second set, breaking his opponent's serve in the sixth game to take 4-2 lead.
Viktor broke back in the next game, raising hopes of another fight back. But Samir did not give him that opportunity and sealed victory by winning the next game.
Banerjee is committed to play for Columbia University in the autumn and draws inspiration from several players who took the college tennis route to success before.
"Growing up, I think college was always in the picture, I was going to use tennis to get to college. Obviously trying to play at the highest level I could and then go to college and maybe after college try to go pro. I think I didn't really expect this," he told the Wimbledon official website after his semi-final victory.
"I'm really happy with my commitment to Columbia, the coaches there I'm really buying into their vision. I think it's a really good stepping stone. Obviously, with Indian parents, they definitely want me to go to college and not just skip the whole…and just go right to pros. And I think it would be a good character-building kind of thing, because I'm not sure if I'm fully ready to just fully go pro yet, so as of right now, I'm still probably going to go to college," he had said.
Though Indian-American players like Prakash Amritraj and his cousin Stephen Amritraj have played on the circuit and won some titles too, Samir is the first to win the boys singles title at a Grand Slam.
Four Indians -- Ramanathan Krishnan, Ramesh Krishnan, Leander Paes and Yuki Bhambri -- have won the boys' singles title at Grand Slam events.
