14 in Prayagraj among 38 killed in lightning strike in UP

Lucknow: At least 38 people were killed in eleven districts of Uttar Pradesh, after being struck by lightning, thunder and rain.
According to reports, the deaths occured on Sunday evening. 14 people died in Prayagraj, 5 in Kanpur Dehat, 3 each in Firozabad and Kaushambhi and 2 each in Unnao and Chitrakoot after lightning struck them.
According to the government spokesman, deaths were also reported from Kanpur, Pratapgarh, Agra, Varanasi and Rae Bareli.
In Kaushambhi, the deceased have been identified as Rukma,12, Moorat Dhwaj, 50, Ramchandra, 32, and Mayank Singh,15.
In Firozabad, Hemraj, 50, and Ram Sevak, 40, were standing under a Neem tree, when they were hit by lightning, killing them on the spot. Amar Singh, 60, of Shikohabad area was also killed by lightning.
Similar incidents have been reported from Ghazipur and Ballia.
The state government has announced a compensation of ₹ 5 lakh each to the family of those killed.
The state government said that financial help will also be provided to those who lost their livestock in rain-related incidents.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.