GUJCET (2021) on August 6

GUJCET 2021: Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) said GUJCET 2021 conducted for admission in First Year Engineering and Pharmacy courses will be held on August 6.
The entrance test, held in offline i.e. pen and paper mode, is conducted in Gujarat, Hindi and English three languages.
GUJCET admit card or hall ticket of the students who have registered for the enrtrance test will be released in the next week i.e. by July 22-25, 2021.
The GSEB had started receiving Online Application form for GUJCET 2021 through its official website gujcet.gseb.org from June 23. The last date of application was originally fixed as June 30. It was later extended till July 14, 2021.
GUJCET is held every year for admission in engineering degree, and degree and diploma in pharmacy courses.
GSEB has combined Physics and Chemistry papers this year with 40 questions carrying 1 mark each. The duration of Physics and Chemistry paper will be 120 minute.
On the other hand, Mathematics and Biology papers will be held separately. Bother the papers will have 40 questions each. Students will be required to complete each paper within 60 minutes.
Students should also note that correct answers are rewarded 1 mark each whereas there is a negative marking system with 0.25 mark for every wrong and incorrect answer.
