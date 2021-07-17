Tributes continue to pour in for Danish Siddiqui 2nd day in row

Mumbai: Scores of photographers and journalists held a candlelight vigil in memory of slain Reuters lensman Danish Siddiqui, here on Saturday evening even as tributes and condolence messages flood social media site Twitter for 2nd day in a row.
Danish Siddiqui, a Pulitzer Prize winner photojournalist, was killed in Kandahar, Afghanistan Friday while on duty.
The vigil was organised by the Bombay News Photographers Association and the Mumbai Press Club, seeking justice for the award-winning photographer.
Scores of mourning mediapersons stood outside the Mumbai Press Club gates holding candles, placards and pictures of Siddiqui, who had worked in Mumbai also.
Many others who could not turn up owing to rains, paid tributes to their departed colleague at their homes or offices, said one of the participants.
Meanwhile social media site Twitter is flooded with condolence messages for second day in a row.
"Rest in peace Danish Siddique .You embodied courage and commitment . You will continue to live through your work Folded hands #DanishSiddique", Supriya Sahu IAS (Principal Secretary Environment & Forests, Govt of Tsmil Nadu, wrote on Twitter,
Condoling the death of Siddiqui, fellow Journalist Rohini Singh wrote:
"Goodbye #DanishSiddique. You will be immortalised by your pathbreaking and powerful work. Rest in power. Rest in peace."
Recalling the work of Danish Siddiqui, especially during the second wave of Covid-19, Prakash Ambedkar, grandson of Dr. BR Ambedkar and a 3-time MP, said:
"It was extremely disheartening to hear the loss of the Pulitzer winning Photo Journalist, #DanishSiddique He was killed in a clash, while reporting in Afghanistan. His work was immense, especially highlighting the impact and mismanagement during the second wave."
In her condolence message Punjab Akali Dal leader and former Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal said:
"Demise of Reuters photographer #DanishSiddique is a great loss for media fraternity. The Pulitzer prize winner, brave Indian journo, killed covering Afghanistan-Taliban clash in Kandhar, will be remembered for his endeavours in war zones. My heartfelt condolences to the family."
Condolence meeting for Danish Siddiqui is also held in Kerala.
Tribute to Danish SiddiquiMartyrs column, Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.Rest in Power #RIPDanishSiddiqui pic.twitter.com/X29McEImRL— Amina (@AminaaKausar) July 17, 2021
Social media users are sharing on the micro-blogging site Danish Siddiqui's iconic photos to pay their last respect.
#DanishSiddique captured the most the defining images of a subcontinent in turmoil! From the Delhi riots, to the #Rohingya tragedy, to India's devastating second wave of #COVID19 & the ongoing conflict in AfghanistanPictures worth a thousand words as they say pic.twitter.com/4jGl23tjva— Nikhil Inamdar (@Nik_Inamdar) July 16, 2021
On Friday, soon after Siddiqui's death in Afghanistan, India's top leadership - including senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, RJD President Tejashwi Yadav, AICC Incharge of Congress Telangana Manickam Tagore and others, led the thousands on social media to condole the untimely death of the award winning photo-journalist.
