Pilgrims proceed to Mina, Hajj (1442) begins

Hajj 2021: Covered in two white sheets and Labbaik Allahumma Labbaik (Here I am O Allah, Here I am) on their lips pilgrims proceed to Mina as the annual ritual begins Sunday amid the fear of Covid-19 pandemic for second year in a row.
The ritual to commemorate Prophet Ibrahim, his wife Hager and their noble son Prophet Ismael (May peace be upon all of them) held every year when more than 2.5 million Muslims throng the holy city of Makkah from all across the world.
The number of pilgrims this year however has been limited to 60,000 of all ethnicities residing in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia due to Covid-19.
In 2020, only 1,000 pilgrims from different ethnicities residing in Saudi Arabia had performed Hajj.
1. Hajj begins with pilgrims wearing ahram – two white sheets, and chanting Talbiyah proceed to Mina – some 10 kms from Makkah on 8th day of Dhul Hjjah.
The pilgrims will remain in the Tent City for today and also spend there the night, praying, praying and praying.
2. After offering Fajr prayers in Mina Monday, pilgrims will proceed to the Plains of Arafat. Standing on the plains of Arafat on 9th of Dhul Hijjah is the key ritual of Hajj. They will be at Arafat for whole of the day.
3. Just before the sunset Monday i.e. 9th of Dhul Hijjah the pilgrims will leave for Muzdalifah. Pilgrims should note that they will have to offer Maghreb prayers in Muzdalifah, and not in Arafat.
4. After spending night at Muzdailfah,, pilgrims will in the morning on Tuesday 10th of Dhul Hijjah will proceed to Mina again for stoning of devil and to sacrifice animals. 10th of Dhul Hijjah also mark Eid al Adha.
5. After sacrificing animals, pilgrims will have to go to Makkah and perform Tawaf - circulate the Kaaba seven times, and then Sa’y between hills of Safa and Marwa. They then drink from Zam-zam well and return to Mina.
6. They will remain in Mina for the next 2 or 3 days, perform stoning of devil again and then return to Masjis Haram in Makkah for Farewell Tawaf. This makes the end of Hajj.
Earlier, pilgrims arrived at the Grand Mosque in Makkah to perform Tawaf in the first Hajj act of the year after reaching the city on Saturday through four entry points designed to limit the spread of coronavirus.
According to this year’s Hajj organizing plan, pilgrims are gathering in four main entry locations: Al-Taneem, Al-Shara’i, the Kor checkpoint and the Al-Shumaisi security zone.
With a temperature of 41 degrees Celsius in Makkah, most pilgrims were seen carrying umbrellas to protect themselves from the scorching summer heat. Security personnel and civil workers were monitoring the movement of the pilgrims, ensuring that all health instructions were followed and to provide immediate help.
Hisham Saeed, spokesman of the Hajj and Umrah ministry, said that 6,000 pilgrims every three hours are expected to enter the Grand Mosque to perform tawaf. After each group leaves, a sterilization process will be carried out to ensure maximum safety.
