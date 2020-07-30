Hajj 2020 begins, 1000 pilgrims of all ethnicities on way to Arafat

Hajj 2020: Around 1000 pilgrims of all ethnicities residing in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are on their to Mount Arafat as the key ritual of Haj began this morning.
The pilgrims had spent the night in Mina after arriving in the Tent City on Wednesday. After offering Fajr Salah - the morning prayers, the pilgrims started moving towards the Plains of Arafat.
Standing on the Plains of Arafat for the whole day on Youme Arafa - the 9th day of Dhul Hijjah also called as Arafat Day, is mandatory and key ritual of Hajj - the annual pilgrimage.
In Arafat, pilgrims will spend the day in prayers and supplication before leaving for Muzdalifah today after sunset. In between, they will ofer Zuhr and Asr prayers and listen to Hajj Sermon from Masjid an Namirah, also spelled as Masjid Nimra.
The #Hajj pilgrims have begun performing 'Ṭawaf al-Qudum' (arrival #ṭawaf), under strict health precautionary measures. #Hajj2020 #InPeaceAndSecurity pic.twitter.com/aIJHIymrtm— CIC Saudi Arabia (@CICSaudi) July 29, 2020
The #Hajj pilgrims have begun performing 'Ṭawaf al-Qudum' (arrival #ṭawaf), under strict health precautionary measures. #Hajj2020 #InPeaceAndSecurity pic.twitter.com/aIJHIymrtm
More than 2.5 million pilgrims arrive in Makkah to perform Hajj every year. However, the number of pilgrims is reduced and limited to just 1000 this year due to Coronavirus pandemic.
As per the Saudi government’s decision, this year’s pilgrim ratio will comprise 70 percent non-Saudi residents, with Saudis making up the remaining 30 percent.
The 1000 pilgtims selected after online process were isolated for few days after their arrival in Makkah as part of the precautionary measure planned for this year's Haj.
The pilgrims later went to the Grand Mosque - Masjid al Haram in Makkah to perform 'Ṭawaf al-Qudum' (arrival #ṭawaf). The video of 1000 luckiest of luckiest pilgrims performing Tawaf al Qudum under strict health precautionary measures is widely shared on Internet (watch the video above).
The pilgrims were directed into the mosque in small groups, walking along paths marked on the floor, in contrast to the sea of humanity that usually swirls around the Kaaba during Hajj.
“This is an indescribable feeling... It feels like a dream", Mohamed Ibrahim, 43, an Egyptian electrician from Madinah, told Arab News.
Hamide Halimi, a Macedonian pilgrim, said she had performed Umrah before, but the crowds were so large that she was far from the Kaaba and had to circumambulate from the Grand Mosque’s roof. This year she could not believe how close she was to the Kaaba.
“It was a surreal moment that I could never have imagined happening,” she said.
Ammar Khaled, 29, an Indian pilgrim born and raised in Saudi Arabia, said that although he was alone on the Hajj he was praying for his loved ones. “Words aren’t enough to explain how blessed I feel,” he said.
The Saudi Arabia has arranged extraordinary health facilties for the Haj pilgrims. According to Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health, it has mobilized as many as 8,000 men, including health practitioners and supporting staffers to serve the Hajj pilgrims.
The ministry has readied six hospitals, including a mobile hospital and 51 health clinics to provide services to the pilgrims in Makkah and the holy sites, said assistant minister of health and the ministry’s spokesman Dr. Muhammad Al-Abdel Ali said on Wednesday.
In his daily press briefing, Abdel Ali said that there are 62 field teams to conduct health checkups, follow-up and preventive medical supervision around the clock, and 200 ambulances were made available. The ministry will increase the number of health workers if the need arises.
[All photos posted on Twitter @CICSaudi by the Center for International Communication (CIC) Saudi Aarbia. CIC Saudi Arabia is a central source of information on the changing face of #Saudi Arabia.]
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.
Watch: Holy Kaaba dons new Kiswa woven with 120 kg of gold threads
Babri Masjid like Al-Aqsa belongs to every Muslim: Kuwait Rights Body
Maharashtra 10th Result 2020 declared; 8360 schools record 100 per cent score
Usman Saifi is preparing for JEE Main, PM Modi asks him to learn 'Vedic Maths'
Sikh separatists launch 'Referendum 2020' in J&K via Canadian portal
Uttar Pradesh, Bihar worst in Coronavirus reporting
AR Rahman is doing only few films in Bollywood, read why
Hagia Sophia Conversion: Triumph of a Politician, not Islam
Also Read
Hagia Sophia: A faltering Erdogan falls back on Islamism for brownie points
New structures found in Pangong Tso, Chinese intrusion in India continue
India, China disengagement in eastern Ladakh hits roadblock
'And, we are busy constructing temples': Ex-IAS officer as India's Health System crumbles
Containing Covid spread in monsoon, winter will be challenging: IIT-AIIMS study