AP Inter 2nd Result 2021: Direct Link to Check

AP Intermediate 2nd Year Result 2021: Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIEAP) is set to declare today i.e. Friday July 23, 2021 at 04:00 pm on its official website bieap.gov.in the result of the students who had registered and paid fees for AP Intermediate 2nd year 2021 examinations.
1. Click here to go to official website: bie.ap.gov.in.
2. Click on "Result".
3. Click on the link Second Year General Results or 2nd Year Vocational Results as per your choice.
4. Enter Exam Seat No and Password.
5. Click on Check Result.
1. Click here to go to official website: bie.ap.gov.in.
2. Click on "Result".
3. Click on the link Second Year General Results or 2nd Year Vocational Results as per your choice.
4. Enter Exam Seat No and Password.
5. Click on Check Result.
AP Inter "Manabadi" result 2021 of general and vocational both can also be checked on results.cgg.gov.in, manabadi.co.in, results.bie.ap.gov.in, examresults.net, examsresults.ap.nic.in and bie.ap.gov.in
Around 4.5 lakh students from various districts of Andhra Pradesh had registered for AP 12th Inter exam 2021. The exam was however cancelled because of Covid-19 and result has been prepared and declared on the basis of especially designed assessment criteria.
The newly developed assessment criteria had a 30:70 ratio, in which 30 per cent weightage will fall on top 3 highest scoring subjects of class 10 and 70 percent weightage will be on subject-wise marks of class 11 and practical exams which were already held.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.