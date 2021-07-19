Pilgrims at Arafat for key ritual of Hajj (2021)

[Photo: Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, Saudi Arabia]
Hajj 2021: Luckiest 60,000 pilgrims of different ethnicities, culture and colour have gathered on the Plains of Arafat for the key ritual of the annual Hajj – one of the five pillars of Islam.
Standing on the plains of Arafat on 9th of Dhul Hijjah is the key ritual of Hajj. They will be at Arafat for whole of the day.
The pilgrims had spent the previous night in Mina. It was Youm al Tarwiah – the first day of Hajj which coincides with 8th of Dhul Hijjah 1442 AH – the 12th month of the Islamic Calendar.
At Arafat, pilgrims will combine and offer shortened Zuhr and Asr prayers, and will also listen to the Hajj Sermon from Masjid Namirah.
Imam and Khateeb of Masjid Al Haram Sheikh Bandar bin Abdulaziz Baleelah has been appointed as Khateeb of Hajj 1442.
The pilgrims will remain on the Plains of Arafat till sunset. After the sun set, they will leave for Muzdalifah where they will offer Maghreb prayers.
After spending tonight at Muzdailfah, pilgrims will in the morning on Tuesday 10th of Dhul Hijjah proceed to Mina for stoning of devil and to sacrifice animals. 10th of Dhul Hijjah also mark Eid al Adha.
After sacrificing animals, pilgrims will go to Makkah and perform Tawaf al Ifadah - circulate the Kaaba seven times, and then Sa’y between hills of Safa and Marwa. They then drink from Zam-zam well and return to Mina.
They will remain in Mina for the next 2 or 3 days, perform stoning of devil again and then return to Masjis Haram in Makkah for Farewell Tawaf. This makes the end of Hajj.
The stay of pilgrims in Mina was peaceful and without any health issue.
“We have so far not found any health issue or Covid cases. All pilgrims are safe and healthy”, Hisham Saeed, spokesman of the Hajj and Umrah Ministry, said during the daily Hajj briefing Sunday.
The Saudi government has restricted the number of Hajj pilgrims for this year to 60,000 – all residing in the Kingdom. Among them are 15,000 Saudi citizens whereas the remaining 45,000 are foreign nationals who are residing in Saudi Arabia.
This is the second year in a row when the number of pilgrims - which is more than 25 million in normal days, has been curtailed because of Covid-19. In 2020, only 1,000 pilgrims were allowed to perform the Hajj.
The Saudi government has made unprecedented and extraordinary security and health arrangement to make smooth, healthy and peaceful the Hajj journey of the 60,000 pilgrims who have arrived in the holy land for the annual ritual.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.