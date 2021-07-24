RBSE Rajasthan 12th result 2021 announced, check now

RBSE 12th Result 2021: Rajasthan Education Minister Saturday declared the result of RBSE 12th board 2021 on its official website rajresults.nic.in.
RBSE 12th result of Science, Arts and Commerce all three streams are declared today.
The state recorded a pass percentage of 99.97 in the 12th board exam 2021.
RBSE 12th Science, Arts and Commerce exams 2021 were cancelled due to Covid-19. The result is prepared on the basis of internal assessment.
As per the RBSE Class XII result declared today, a total of 99.41% of girls and 99.67% boys passed exams.
According to the stream wise result declared by the Jaipur board, 99.48% students passed in Science, 99.19% in Arts and 99.73% in Commerce.
The board did not declare Merit List and details of toppers as the 12th exam was cancelled and the result is prepared based on special evaluation criteria decided as per the SC guidelines.
1. Click here to go to official website: rajresults.nic.in
2. Enter roll number and password if any.
3. Click on submit button to check your result.
The other websites where students can check 12th HSC result of Jaipur board are rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, and IndiaResults.com.
To check RBSE 12th Result 2020 via SMS, students should send RJ12A<space>Roll_Number to 56263 / 5676750.
