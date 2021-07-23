ICSE (10th), ISC (12th) Result 2021 Date July 24, Time 03:00 PM

ICSE, ISC 2021 Results: The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) in an official statement released on its website said that it will declare the results of the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class X and Indian School Certificate (ISC) Class XII exams on Saturday July 24, 2021 at 03:00 pm.
"The results of Class X (ICSE) and Class XII (ISC) year 2021 will be declared on Saturday July 24, 2021 at 03:00 pm", the CISCE said in the official statement.
The results of Class X (ICSE) and Class XII (ISC) year 2021 will be available through Careers Portal of the Council, the website of the council and also through SMS, the statement added.
1. Click here to go to the official website: cisce.org.
2. Click on the live link 'ICSE Class X' on the website.
3. When a new window opens, the candidates have to go to "Reports" and then on "Results" tab to check their scores.
4. Take a print out of the scorecard for future reference.
1. Click here to go to the official website: cisce.org.
2. Click on the live link 'ICSE Class X' on the website.
3. When a new window opens, the candidates have to go to "Reports" and then on "Results" tab to check their scores.
4. Take a print out of the scorecard for future reference.
1. Click here to go to the official website: cisce.org.
2. Click on the live link 'ISC Class XII' on the website.
3. When a new window opens, the candidates have to go to "Reports" and then on "Results" tab to check their scores.
4. Take a print out of the scorecard for future reference.
1. Click here to go to the official website: cisce.org.
2. Click on the live link 'ISC Class XII' on the website.
3. When a new window opens, the candidates have to go to "Reports" and then on "Results" tab to check their scores.
4. Take a print out of the scorecard for future reference.
The candidates should take a print out of the scorecard for future reference.
The results will also be available via SMS. To receive the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class X results by SMS, the candidate will require to type ICSE followed by their seven digit unique ID code and send the message to 09248082883.
ISC Class 12th exams began on April 8, 2021 and was supposed to continue till June 18. It was however cancelled midway due to Covid-19.
ICSE Class 10 exam on the other hand was scheduled to start on May 4 and end on June 7, 2021. It too was cancelled due to the second wave of the pandemic.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.