Brand, Function, Price: What to Consider When Buying Best Inverter Battery?

[Brands like Luminous provide the best collection of batteries and inverters that can fit all your requirements. (Image: Luminous)]
If the power cuts in your area are bothering you, this is a sign of looking into getting the best inverter and battery duo for your home. This investment will help you stay stress-free in the unavoidable and draining heat of the summer season. When buying a new inverter, you cannot forget about the battery that comes along with it.
An inverter's battery is just as important, if not more, for it to make a complete power backup system. The combination of the inverter and battery help in generating electricity by converting DC to AC.
To help you understand what to look out for when buying the best inverter battery, we have created this guide to specify what factors you should consider, from brands and functions to capacity and price, while making your purchase. So, let's begin!
The first step in choosing a battery for your inverter is to understand the exact power requirement for your home. For this, you need to map out how long the power goes out (15 minutes, 1 hour, 5 hours, etc.) and what appliances (2 fans, 1 AC, microwave, five lights, etc.) to run on during a power cut.
According to this, you can decide the Ampere Hour (Ah) capacity levels for your battery. The higher the Ah, the more the battery capacity and longer your inverter will run. You can calculate the exact amount required by your inverter through the Load Calculator provided on websites of reputed brands like Luminous.
Once the Ah capacity of the inverter is decided, the next thing to pick out is the type of battery and the function you require for it. There are many types of batteries available in the market. There are flat pate batteries for shorter durations, tubular batteries for longer durations, and gel batteries that are eco friendly. This is an extremely important step which should be decided as per what your requirement is. Trusted brands like Luminous provide a great range of batteries that come in all types to fit every homeowner's requirements perfectly.
With the current scenario globally, people tend to choose a more sustainable way of living. For this reason, gel batteries are bought more frequently due to their environmentally friendly nature, even with slightly higher costs.
The final step in finding the best inverter battery for your requirement is checking the price and the warranty. A good inverter from a reputed brand can cost you a slightly higher amount than what you see on a random website or by an unverified seller. The warranty should also be checked for the battery you are about to purchase. With slightly higher costs, you will most likely get a good warranty on the product, implying the period where you'll get a free repair for any defects in the battery. There are various kinds of warranties, like fatal and pro-rata basis, depending upon the battery.
These are the basics factors to look out for when you're buying the best inverter battery for your inverter. After that, it can be placed anywhere from offices to your homes, depending upon your requirements. We hope this guide has helped you to find the most dependable and the best inverter battery as per your requirements. Brands like Luminous provide the best collection of batteries and inverters that can fit all your requirements.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.