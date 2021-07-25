Umrah post-Hajj (2021) season begins

[Pilgrims should note that specific locations have been allocated for performing prayers as per the Covid-19 norms. (Photo: General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques)]
Makkah: The first batch of Umrah pilgrims arrived in the Holy City of Makkah Sunday after the new Umrah season began after the culmination of Hajj.
The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, in coordination with the concerned authorities, organized the entry of pilgrims to the Grand Mosque through specific doors, ensuring the application of precautionary measures and the physical distancing, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) said.
Pilgrims should note that specific locations have been allocated for performing prayers as per the Covid-19 norms.
Pilgrims are also required to follow markings on the floor when performing Tawaf as was seen during Hajj and throughout the coronavirus pandemic.
For Umrah application, pilgrims can access the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah website. One can also download Manasikana App for online Umrah application.
Umrah was suspended in the first week of Dhul Hijjah so as to make preparation for Hajj which began last Saturday July 17, 2021.
Saudi Arabia had announced the successful culmination of Hajj – one of the five pillars of Islam on Thursday.
A total of 58,518 pilgrims performed the Hajj this year. Of them 32,816 were male and the remaining 25,702 were females.
As per the data released by the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, 33,518 pilgrims who performed Hajj 1442 were Saudi nationals whereas 25,000 pilgrims were of different ethnicities who are residing in the Kingdom.
This was the second time in a row when the Saudi government was forced to curtail the number of pilgrims due to Covid-19. In 2020, only 1,000 pilgrims were able to perform the Hajj due to the pandemic.
