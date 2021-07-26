How To Leverage Artificial Intelligence And Machine Learning During The Pandemic

[Image source: analyticsindiamag.com]
Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) give businesses a competitive edge and also give them the one thing humans cannot - scalability. But today, they are helping COVID-19 researchers and organizations to navigate through the pandemic’s impact.
Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning have simplified the process of assimilating, processing, and analyzing huge amounts of data. This data is then used to generate meaningful insights that help you make well-informed decisions. AI and ML, if used the right way, have the potential to radicalize the decision-making process and change the business game.
AI and ML application can be made to healthcare industry and it helped in fighting the battle against COVID-19 in the following ways:
Decades of development have driven technological expectations towards predictive business intelligence. With the help of highly accurate, predictive information, the process of automation has become easier. Today, computer systems are capable of delivering all the historical data and analytical information.
The IT industry has been able to match business use cases with systems and capabilities. You can see its effects being used in the fight against COVID-19. AI and ML have conventionally accelerated intelligence and improved enterprise projections, and today, these technologies are being used as tools to gain insights from enormous COVID-19 data pools. AI provides rapid access to information available on WHO and CDC websites.
As everyone is forced to work from home, productivity and innovation are majorly responsible for driving businesses. In some time, AI and ML will be able to streamline and replace any repetitive task that is executed or supervised by humans. Technological evolution and productivity have improved efficiency, scalability, and automation. This cannot be truer today with most of the people working from home, or in case of a disaster where many will be affected and be unable to perform work duties.
Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning technologies are fulfilling business objectives by increasing productivity and are also circulating critical data in the research happening at the frontline of this pandemic.
Aside from COVID-19, knowledge workers have proven to be more productive when:
● They do not have to solve repetitive problems and answer repetitive questions
● They do not have to assess deep, vast data to look for business insights
● They can evaluate millions of characteristics of medical information or neural networks
● They do not have to solve repetitive problems and answer repetitive questions
● They do not have to assess deep, vast data to look for business insights
● They can evaluate millions of characteristics of medical information or neural networks
[Image source: technologynetworks.com]
Businesses implementing AI and ML components benefit from leading-edge tools, such as:
● Robotic process automation that automates repetitive tasks
● Natural language processing (NLP) that increases communication and productivity
● Constant improvement of back-office systems and accuracy
● Robotic process automation that automates repetitive tasks
● Natural language processing (NLP) that increases communication and productivity
● Constant improvement of back-office systems and accuracy
With the help of these tools, companies will be able to participate in more than their fair share. These are no-regret decisions.
With the right skills and time, you can overcome any challenge in the implementation of AI and ML. The first and basic step is to never overlook the investment required to create the processes and infrastructure you need for testing, training, and maintaining AI and ML. These challenges have been more obvious during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Following are the three steps to effectively implement AI and ML technologies:
Some organizations view AI and ML as a solution to all their problems. This results in an unfocused approach, excessive expectations, and disappointing results. Therefore, you need to find out the specific problem that will be majorly influenced by AI and ML solutions.
The second step is selecting the data your AI and ML algorithms will be training on. You can either train the algorithms on your own data or a larger scale dataset.
This is the most important step as the accuracy and quality of ML models depend on being representative. AI and ML streamline operations and increase the advantages of organizations’ cloud migration journeys. This step is even more critical if you are using your own data or models.
Artificial intelligence and machine learning can alleviate the impact of the pandemic by focusing on the bigger picture. These technologies, if implemented correctly, are capable of increasing your company’s productivity.
Q1: What are the applications of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in COVID-19?
Ans: With the help of AI and ML technologies, there has been a significant improvement in medication, testing, prediction, contact tracing, and forecasting. They have also helped in the vaccine development process.
Q2: How can AI help in the detection of COVID-19 related diseases?
Ans: Chest CT scans are used for clinical management of COVID-19 associated lung diseases. AI helps in the quick evaluation of CT scans to differentiate COVID-19 from other clinical issues.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.