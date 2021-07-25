“A huge honour”: Moe Sbihi, 1st Muslim to carry GB flag at Olympics

[Rower Moe Sbihi was nominated as UK flag bearer at Tokyo Olympics 2020 Opening Ceremony along with sailor Hannah Mills.]
Tokyo: Mohamed Karim Sbihi, popularly known as Moe Sbihi, Friday became first Muslim to carry the Great Britain flag at the Olympics Opening Ceremony.
Rower Moe Sbihi was selected as UK flag bearer at Tokyo Olympics 2020 Opening Ceremony along with sailor Hannah Mills.
This is the first time when Olympics organising committee allowed two members of a team – one male and the other female, to carry the national flag of their respective counties.
“To be the first person of the Muslim faith is just a huge honour”, Sbihi told the media.
“I’d always try to lead by performance and lead by example and this is something else I can add to my little repertoire of trying to improve the numbers of Muslims within the sport of rowing and within Olympic sport in general”, Sbihi is quoted as saying by EuroSport.
“I hope that I can inspire young kids to pick up a rowing oar or get on a rowing machine and try the sport out”, Sbihi, a dual Olympian and twice Olympic medal winner, said.
Sbihi won a gold medal in the coxless fours at 2016 Rio Olympics, and he was in the British crew that won the bronze medal in the men's eight at the 2012 London Olympics.
[Image posted on Twitter by Jordan's Olympic Committee.]
Meanwhile, Muslim athletes in Tokyo for the Olympics marked a pared-down Eid al-Adha, or the Feast of Sacrifice, thousands of miles from their loved ones with shared prayers and cheery online messages last Tuesday July 19, 2021.
The Tokyo Olympics are being held under tight coronavirus restrictions with athletes, officials and journalists from around the globe all but cut off from the rest of the city and subject to mask-wearing and social distancing.
"The delegations of Islamic countries conduct the prayer for the blessed Eid al-Adha holiday in the athletes' village," Jordan's Olympic Committee posted on Twitter alongside pictures of athletes and officials praying amid sports shoes and clothes.
The Tokyo Olympic Games, attracting 11,000 athletes from 206 delegations and the refugee team, started on Friday and will run through August 8.
