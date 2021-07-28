Kisan Sansad demands repeal of Essential Commodities Amendment Act

[Image tweeted by CPI (M) leader Dipankar.]
New Delhi: After two days of debate, the Kisan Sansad on Tuesday reiterated its demand that the Essential Commodities Amendment Act 2020 should be immediately repealed.
Some 200 farmers held Kisand Sansad at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi - near Parliament where Monsoon Session is underway. Activist Subhashini Ali was the Speaker.
The farmers deliberated and agreed that the provisions of the Essential Commodities Amendment Act 2020 are designed to favour agri-business companies and big traders at the expense of common consumers and farmers.
"The dismantling of existing regulation and oversight mechanisms will lead to domination of agricultural markets by big corporate and global food processing and marketing companies", the Sansad said.
"The Act removes the power of the government to prevent hoarding and black-marketing of foodstuffs by big companies and traders, and hence should be termed the 'Freedom to Hoard and Black-market Foodstuffs' Act," the statement said.
The other two resolutions passed were that the state governments, in consultation with farmer unions, should strengthen the marketing, transportation, storage facilities, and food processing for crops, and bring improvements in food delivery system to ensure basic food and nutrition security to all people.
"The Central government should frame a policy to ensure establishment of such basic facilities and infrastructure that will ensure that farmers and their families, not corporate and MNCs, earn from the food production, storage, processing and marketing", a statement from the Kisan Sansad said.
The farmers also claimed that the Section 2 of the Act will lead to effective removal of "foodstuffs, including cereals, pulses, potato, onions, edible oilseeds and oils" from regulation under the Act except "under extraordinary circumstances which may include war, famine, extraordinary price rise and natural calamity of grave nature".
The farmers also expressed concern that all stock limits now shall be only "based on price rise" which will allow "a 100 per cent increase in the retail prices of horticultural produce, or 50 per cent increase in the retail price of non-perishable agricultural food stuffs" over the price prevailing immediately preceding 12 months.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.