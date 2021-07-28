Kerala reports over 20k new Covid cases for 2nd day in row

Thiruvananthapuram: There seems to be no reduction in the number of daily Covid cases in Kerala as on Wednesday, the figure crossed 20,000 for the second successive day.
A statement issued here by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said 22,056 people turned positive after 1,96,902 samples were sent for testing in the past 24 hours.
On Tuesday, 22,129 people had turned positive
The only solace on Wednesday was that the test positivity rate fell from 12.35 per cent on Tuesday to 11.20 per cent.
Presently, there were 1,49,534 active case, after 17,761 more recovered, taking the total cured in the state to 31,60,804.
Another 131 Covid deaths were reported, taking the death toll to 16,457.
Following the number of samples going for testing suddenly going up, there was a spurt in cases in every Kerala district with Malappuram district leading with 3,931 cases, followed by Trissur with 3,005.
The Union Health Ministry data on Wednesday morning showed that Kerala has 22,129 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours while the total cases in India stood at 43,654.
"This means that Kerala had more than 50 per cent of the cases and this is the first time that this has happened", the ministry said.
With regards to the active cases nationally, on Tuesday there were 3,99,436 cases, while in Kerala there were 1,45,371.
