Assam HS Final 12th, SEBA HSLC/AHM 10th result 2021 date announced

Assam 10th, 12th Board Exam Result 2021: The Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) and Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will respectively declare Class 10 HSLC/AHM on Friday July 30 and Class 12th HS Final result 2021 on Saturday July 31, it is officially confirmed.
Once declared HSLC and AHM students can check their results on the official website of SEBA sebaonline.org. While HS final year students can check their results at ahsec.nic.in or resultsassam.nic.in.
1. Click here to go to result page: resultsassam.nic.in or sebaonline.org.
2. Click on High School Leaving Certificate Examination (HSLC & AHM) Results, 2020.
3. Enter your Roll No and Click on Get Results button.
1. Click here to go to result page: resultsassam.nic.in.
2. Click on AHSEC HS Final Year Exam Results 2020.
3. Enter your Roll No and Click on Get Results button.
Over 7 lakh students from different districts of the state had registered for both the exam. Of them about 4.5 lakh students had registered for HSLC/AHM exam whereas the remaining, about 2.5 lakh, had regsitered for HS Final 12th routine exam.
Both the exams however were cancelled due to the Covid-19 second wave and hence registered students cannot appear for the important annual exams.
Since the exams were cancelled the Assam board decided to prepare the HS Final 12th routine and HSLC/AHM 10th result based on the internal assessment and special evaluation scheme.
The Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) had declared the result of HSLC/AHM Class 10 Matric Examination 2020 on June 06 when the board recorded an overall pass percentage of 68.80%.
As many as 41 students from different schools of Assam state have figured in the SEBA HSLC Merit List 2020 released by the state board.
Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) HS Final Class 12th result in 2020 was declared on June 25.
The overall pass percentage of AHSEC HS 12th Commerce stream was 88.18% whereas that of Arts was 78.28% in 2020.
On the other hand, a total of 88.06% students cleared the AHSCE 2020 Science stream exam successfully in 2020. The pass percentage in the Vocational stream was 91.55%.
As many as 1,320 students from the Science stream secured 2nd division, 500 students from Vocational secured 2nd division in 2020 Assam 12th board exams.
