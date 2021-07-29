"CBSE Roll Number Finder": Direct Link for 10th, 12th Result 2021

CBSE Roll Number Finder: Students who have registered for CBSE 10th and 12th exams should check their Roll Number before their result is released on the board’s official website cbseresults.nic.in using “CBSE Roll Number Finder”.
Roll Number is important to check CBSE result. It is normally printed on the students’ Hall Ticket and Admit Card.
But, since CBSE Xth and XIIth exams were cancelled due to second wave of Covid-19, the admit card and hall tickets were not issued could not be issued to the students.
It is hence the CBSE has provided an Online System to find students’ roll number.
1. Click here to go to the official website: CBSE Roll Number Finder.
2. Click on Continue
3. Select Class 10 or Class 12
4. Fill all the details in the given field and click on “Search Data”
5. Retain the Roll Number and use to check the CBSE result.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to declare Class Xth and XIIth result 2021 in the next few days.
As per the Supreme Court order CBSE 10th and 12th results must be declared before July 31, 2021. Accordingly, the CBSE must declare the board exam results on or before the due date set by the apex court.
The CBSE had earlier extended the deadline for result preparation till July 26 citing Eid al Adha holiday. But, as per the SC guidelines it could not delay the result declaration any further.
Once declared the CBSE result will be published on the official result website cbseresults.nic.in and a number of other websites including cbse.nic.in.
1. Go to the official website "cbseresults.nic.in" or "cbse.nic.in"
2. Select Class 10 or Class 12 result link
3. Enter your Roll Number, School No. and Centre No.
4. Click on Submit button
Students should note that CBSE Class 12th and Class 10th results of all regions including CBSE Delhi, CBSE Mumbai, CBSE Ahmedabad, CBSE Hyderabad, CBSE Chennai, CBSE Bengaluru, CBSE Kolkata, CBSE Kerala and other states will be declared on the same day.
The results of CBSE Dubai, CBSE UAE, CBSE Riyadh and other international and overseas centres will also be declared simultaneously.
